Rahul Gandhi to face another defamation case? Know his controversial comment on Vinayak Savarkar

Rahul Gandhi to face another defamation case? (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who landed on the wrong side of the law after he was convicted in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, might land in more legal trouble as probability is on the rise that another defamation case might be filed against him.

While last time Rahul Gandhi had made several comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ‘Modi surname’ during a public rally which sparked a lawsuit, this time the Congress leader has made comments on late Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, sparking a controversy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanded action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments made against Savarkar, suggesting that another defamation case should be filed against the former Lok Sabha MP, who recently got disqualified regarding the Modi defamation case.

Addressing a press conference regarding his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for his comments. The Congress leader said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone.”

Months ago, while the former Lok Sabha MP was on the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Savarkar would write mercy petitions to be freed from the Andaman cellular jail, also accepting a pension from the British.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hit out at Gandhi for “defaming” Savarkar, saying, “Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed.” Following Shinde’s comments, people started protesting against Gandhi, hitting his posters with chappals.

Eknath Shinde further reiterated that Rahul Gandhi had defamed a man “who is not Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for his comments against the ‘Modi surname’, when he said during a rally, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?”. Gandhi had been referring to Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and PM Narendra Modi.

READ | Rahul Gandhi loses Lok Sabha membership: A look at other politicians disqualified after convictions