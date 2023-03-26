Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Rahul Gandhi to face another defamation case? Know his controversial comment on Vinayak Savarkar

After the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case cost Rahul Gandhi his Lok Sabha membership, it is likely that the Congress leader will be facing more defamation charges.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to face another defamation case? Know his controversial comment on Vinayak Savarkar
Rahul Gandhi to face another defamation case? (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who landed on the wrong side of the law after he was convicted in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, might land in more legal trouble as probability is on the rise that another defamation case might be filed against him.

While last time Rahul Gandhi had made several comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ‘Modi surname’ during a public rally which sparked a lawsuit, this time the Congress leader has made comments on late Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, sparking a controversy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanded action against Rahul Gandhi for his comments made against Savarkar, suggesting that another defamation case should be filed against the former Lok Sabha MP, who recently got disqualified regarding the Modi defamation case.

Addressing a press conference regarding his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for his comments. The Congress leader said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi. Gandhis don't apologise to anyone.”

Months ago, while the former Lok Sabha MP was on the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that Savarkar would write mercy petitions to be freed from the Andaman cellular jail, also accepting a pension from the British.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hit out at Gandhi for “defaming” Savarkar, saying, “Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed.” Following Shinde’s comments, people started protesting against Gandhi, hitting his posters with chappals.

Eknath Shinde further reiterated that Rahul Gandhi had defamed a man “who is not Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for his comments against the ‘Modi surname’, when he said during a rally, “Why do all thieves have Modi as their surname?”. Gandhi had been referring to Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and PM Narendra Modi.

READ | Rahul Gandhi loses Lok Sabha membership: A look at other politicians disqualified after convictions

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DA hike: How much salary will be increased for Central government employees? Full calculations
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.