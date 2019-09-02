Headlines

India

Dera chief Ram Rahim's follower nabbed while entering Parliament with a knife

Police is currently questioning the accused.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 11:46 AM IST

A person was nabbed on Monday morning for trying to enter the fortfied Parliament allegedly with a knife. Although the Parliament is currently not in season, but the security is always high at India's temple of democracy. Hence, the man who was trying to enter the Parliament with a knife was promptly nabbed and sent to Parliament police station. 

News agency ANI later reported that the person has been identified as Sagar Insa. He is a resident of Laxmi Nagar area in the capital. But most importantly, he is a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief & rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Police is trying to understand the reason behind Sagar carrying a knife to the Parliament. 

Ram Rahim Singh's followers have been in overdrive on Twitter asking for their guru to be let off. 
 

 

