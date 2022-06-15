Headlines

Delhi weather warning: Thundershowers, gusty winds, temperature drop likely today

Delhi temperature news: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius today.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

IMD has predicted that the national capital may receive thunderstorms or light rains over the next six days. It said due to the showers the temperature is likely to drop to 35 degree Celsius by Sunday.

Delhi's maximum temperature had dropped below the 40-mark on Tuesday due to the cloud cover. Delhi has been experiencing a dry spell. Usually the city gets around 13.8 mm of rainfall in the first 15 days of June but it hasn't received any rains since June 1.

Experts suggest Monsoon will arrive in Delhi on June 27. Last year, it arrived two weeks ahead of its usual time. Skymet weather, a private weather agency, has predicted that there is a slim chance of a heatwave making a return to the national capital.

The capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 26 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to IMD data. In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above in 30 days.

With inputs from PTI

 

