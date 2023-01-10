Search icon
Delhi weather update: Short relief from cold wave, dense fog in capital; IMD issues orange alert in UP

Delhi is set to see a short-term relief from the biting cold wave in the next couple of days, with the dense fog slowly clearing up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Delhi weather update: Short relief from cold wave, dense fog in capital; IMD issues orange alert in UP
Dense fog in Delhi and northern states (File photo)

The residents of Delhi have been battling the extreme winter chill in the national capital for almost a week now, with the temperature falling as low as 1.9 degrees Celsius on some days this week. Now, Delhiites are expected to see some relief from the weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department had sounded an orange alert in Delhi several days ago due to the biting winter chill in the national capital, including dense fog and rising pollution levels in the capital. In the fresh weather forecast, IMD has said that there can be some relief from the winter chill in Delhi.

While Delhi woke up to a foggy morning once again on Tuesday, January 10, IMD has predicted clear skies will be visible in the national capital once again after the weekend. The AQI of Delhi is also expected to improve soon, as per the agency.

In a seven-day forecast of Delhi and several other northern Indian states, IMD said that Delhi is expected to experience a short relief from cold wave conditions and that the minimum temperature is expected to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The IMD said that the minimum temperature in Delhi will rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from January 10, giving temporary relief to Delhi residents when it comes to cold wave conditions. However, it is likely that these conditions will return soon.

Back-to-back western disturbances are set to hit Delhi soon, which means that the cold wave conditions will take a backseat for a few days, as per a senior IMD official. This also means that the sky will be slightly more clear, and the dense fog will fade away for some time.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours due to the biting cold and dense fog conditions. Several flights and trains have also been cancelled in the northern states of India due to the cold wave and fog.

While Delhi gets respite from the cold wave for a few days, it is expected that the coming weekend will bring the biting winter chill back to the capital.

