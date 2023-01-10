IMD predicts rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh; snowfall in J-K, Himachal Pradesh: Check full list here | Photo: File

Residents in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Noida, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, etc. are experiencing chilly weather as a result of the persistent effects of dense fog and the cold wave. The dense fog conditions will prevail over many areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours before diminishing in intensity and distribution, according to the Indian Meteorological Department's weather forecast, which was released on January 9.

In many northern states, the weather forecast agency also issued rain and snowfall warnings. The Western Himalayan Region is likely to experience Western Disturbance starting in the night of January 10 and the plains of northwest India starting in the morning of January 11, according to IMD.

From January 11 to 13, these systems are predicted to produce isolated to widespread rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region. From January 11 to 13 is also expected to see isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Rainfall and snowfall alert in THESE states

RK Jenamani, a senior meteorologist with the Meteorological Department, claims that on the night of January 11 and the morning of 12, light drizzle will be visible in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. According to the information provided by IMD, some areas of Jammu and Kashmir may experience heavy rain or snowfall during the same time. On January 12, Himachal Pradesh may experience significant snowfall or rain.

Over the next two to three days, dense fog will also very likely to cover Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Tripura.