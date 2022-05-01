Delhi weather update: Heatwave likely to abate in capital from Monday

Men on a motorcycle during a hot afternoon near Delhi, May 1 (Pic: EFE)

Delhiites may get some respite from the scorching heat as the heatwave is likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest and central India from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow.

READ | Delhi weather update: Heatwave subsides, minimum temperature settles at 25.8 degrees Celsius

“Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter,” it said in a tweet.

Heat Wave conditions in isolated parts over Vidarbha during 01-03 May; over MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana & West Rajasthan on 01 & 02 May; over HP, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south UP, Kutch & East Rajasthan today. Abatement of heat wave over the region thereafter. May 1, 2022

Earlier today, the national capital recorded the minimum temperature at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the weather department said.

The IMD also predicted that heatwave would abate over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan from May 3.

India has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past few weeks. Northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

READ | This Twitter user’s special request to Shah Rukh Khan amid heatwave goes viral