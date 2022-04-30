This Twitter user’s special request to Shah Rukh Khan amid heatwave goes viral

File photo

As several parts of India continue to witness heatwaves, people are finding ways to gain respite from the sultry weather conditions.

One can also see posts on social media regarding different methods to beat the heat. While some of those posts are rants against the soaring temperatures, some are about the ways to deal with it.

READ | Hottest April in 122 years for northwest and central India: IMD

Now a Twitter user has made a special request to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing heatwave in India. The post has gone viral and has left people chuckling.

In a tweet, the user Srishti Pandey took to the micro-blogging site to share a sweet request to SRK that is related to one of the songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - Suraj Hua Maddham.

Srishti just wanted SRK to charm the sun into going a bit maddham (medium). She tweeted, “Dear @iamsrk sooraj ko madham karwardo please.”

Dear @iamsrk

sooraj ko madham karwardo please — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 7,000 likes and 800 retweets. Many joined in the trend with their own versions. Others simply pointed out that the Moon would be affected if SRK decided to fulfil the request- pun intended!

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said that northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively.

READ | ‘Puri zindagi camera mein hi ghusa rahu main’, says kid troubled with parents' non-stop filming