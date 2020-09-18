Delhi schools reopening postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases; check new date

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools will continue to remain closed till October 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

School principals are authorised to call "staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", it said.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had issued a notification stating that students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

According to the Delhi government, “All schools to continue to remain closed till September 30. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers."

"This will be subjected to the written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which, SOP will be issued by the Health Ministry to be followed by the schools,” it added.