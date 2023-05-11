Delhi: School peon allegedly molests 4-year-old girl, arrested

Four year old girl molested by school peon | Photo: PTI

A 43-year-old man working as a peon in a school in Rohini was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl student, police said here. In a complaint lodged at the South Rohini police station on Wednesday, the child's mother accused the man of molesting her daughter a day back, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and section 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a senior police officer said.

"We only had one clue that the accused person had a moustache. The girl was admitted to the school on May 1," he said. The child was medically examined at a hospital and later, counselled, he said, adding, "On Thursday morning, after being identified by the child, accused Sunil Kumar (43) of Sultanpuri was nabbed. He works as a peon in the school."

(With inputs from PTI)

