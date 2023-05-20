Delhi's temperature will rise to 55 degree Celsius, 30 times more heat waves if...

Delhi climate news (File)

Many parts of the country are reeling under intense heat. AC, coolers and fans are not able to provide relief when the temperature is hovering at 40-44 degree celsius. Have you ever thought what would happen if the temperature rises to 48-55 degree celsius? If this happens, the people of the country will face 30 times more heatwaves. The amount of carbon dioxide we are pumping in the atmosphere may make this a reality, said a report. In the coming years, many cities, including Delhi, may face maximum temperatures 7-8 degrees hotter than the current levels.

The World Weather Attribution Groups team of scientists have released a report called Rapid Attribution Analysis. The report has predicted that heat waves can be 30 times more in this region over the next few years. Countries like India, Bangladesh and Thailand can face maximum temperatures upto 55 degree celsius.

Environment author Avind Mishra has told Amar Ujala that the country must also focus on ways to prevent harm from heat waves. Warning systems should be bolstered. In urban planning, emphasis should be laid on systems for active and passive cooling. Homes should be designed in a way that temperature should remain at an optimum level. With this, AC and other cooling devices will take less energy to cool homes.

He also batted for decreasing dependence on fossil fuel. He pointed out a lack of coordination between developed and developing nations in attempting to curb carbon levels.

Green mobility should also be promoted.

He said when the report was released, G7 countries were meeting. These countries have 45 percent of the world's business and are responsible for 60 percent of all emissions. However, when it comes to sharing green technology and financing, they remain non-committal.

He said the world should focus on sustainable living and change our lifestyles in accordance with the changing environment.