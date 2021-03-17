Delhi records 536 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest since January 1

The national capital is facing a fresh surge of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 536 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since January 1, including three deaths taking the death toll to 10,948. This has taken the total number of cases in the national capital to over 6.45 lakh.

Delhi COVID-19 Data

The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a government health bulletin from Delhi's health department. 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far, out of the infection tally of 6,45,025. The positivity rate rose to 0.66%.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. A total of 80,856 tests, including 50,216 RT-PCR and 30,640 rapid antigens, were conducted on Tuesday, while the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,438 from 1,401 a day ago.

Amidst surge in coronavirus cases, a senior Central government official said on Wednesday that the pandemic seems to be shifting to Tier II, Tier III cities and closer to rural areas.

PM Modi virtual meet with CMs

Earlier in the day, while speaking with chief ministers of all states during a virtual meet, PM Modi said that India needs to take quick and decisive steps to stop the emerging second peak of COVID-19 immediately.

He handed out a five-point plan to fight what is being called the second wave of the COVID-19 infection during the virtual meet with Chief Ministers.

India COVID-19 Data

On Wednesday, India logged 28,903 cases of COVID-19 and 188 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Most numbers of the daily new COVID-19 cases are from five states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

COVID-19 infections fell to below 9,000 new cases in early February, but have steadily increased since then.

The infections reached 28,903 on Wednesday, the highest increase since December 13.

Deaths due to COVID-19 increased by 188, the highest in two months, to stand at 1,59,044.

Nearly 62% of infections in the past 24 hours and 46% of the deaths were reported by Maharashtra.