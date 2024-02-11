Twitter
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of proposed farmers' protest, releases route suggestions; details here

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the proposed farmer's protest. Know details here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 08:47 PM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest scheduled for February 13 at various borders.  The guidelines stated that traffic will be affected on the said date and the authorities will implement diversions to minimise jams. 

See the complete advisory here: 

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed from February 12.  A march has been called by farmers' groups including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. To exert pressure on the Central government to address several demands. 

Read: Bihar floor test: As MLAs get ready for big day, here's a look at state assembly numbers 

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula city following its impositions in Ambala and Sonipat. On Saturday, the Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in districts including  Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa from 6 am on Sunday to 11.59 pm on February 13.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

