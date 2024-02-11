Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of proposed farmers' protest, releases route suggestions; details here

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the proposed farmer's protest. Know details here.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the proposed farmer's protest scheduled for February 13 at various borders. The guidelines stated that traffic will be affected on the said date and the authorities will implement diversions to minimise jams.

See the complete advisory here:

Traffic Advisory



In view of the proposed farmers' protest at various borders of Delhi from 13.02.2024, traffic will be affected.



For commercial vehicles, traffic restrictions/diversions will be imposed from 12.02.2024.



Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/3KDZbWP7Pu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 11, 2024

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic restrictions or diversions will be imposed from February 12. A march has been called by farmers' groups including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. To exert pressure on the Central government to address several demands.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula city following its impositions in Ambala and Sonipat. On Saturday, the Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in districts including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa from 6 am on Sunday to 11.59 pm on February 13.