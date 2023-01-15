Search icon
Delhi: Neighbours throw toilet cleaner on man's face after dispute over walking pet dog

Man attacked with acid in Delhi, investigation underway.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

A man was allegedly attacked with an acidic substance by his neighbours and suffered injuries following a quarrel in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Saturday. The incident occurred after the victim's son took their pet dog for a walk in front of the accused house, according to police. The man, identified as Rajeshwar, is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre.

This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of acid attacks and the severe physical, emotional and psychological consequences for the survivors. The use of an acidic substance as a weapon is not only illegal but also a heinous act that causes immense harm to the victim.

According to police, the altercation began when the victim's son was taking their pet dog for a walk in front of the accused person's house. The occupants of the house reportedly started abusing the son, which led to a quarrel between the two parties. During the altercation, an acidic substance was thrown by the occupants of the house at the victim and his son.

The police have detained the accused persons and recovered a toilet cleaner liquid bottle from their home. They believe that the acidic substance used was the toilet cleaner liquid. However, the victim's son Abhishek Kumar told ANI that the accused persons pelted stones at him and threw acid inside a bottle, which hit his father, leading to head injuries.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have said that further action will be taken as per the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) reports. It is crucial that the accused persons are brought to justice, and the victim and his family receive all the necessary support and medical treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)

