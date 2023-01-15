Tamil Nadu shocker: College student gang raped by masked men in front of boyfriend in Kancheepuram

A college student in Tamil Nadu was gang raped in front of her boyfriend (Representational image)

In a shocking incident reported from Tamil Nadu, a college student was held at knifepoint and raped by six men in front of her boyfriend in the Kancheepuram district of the state. The incident took place on Thursday near Bengaluru - Puducherry highway.

According to media reports, the 20-year-old woman was travelling with her boyfriend when two masked men approached them and started harassing them. The men held the couple at knifepoint and took the woman to a secluded and dark place.

The woman was raped by the two masked men at knifepoint, while her boyfriend was made to watch the horrific ordeal. As per NDTV reports, the victim couple said that the two masked men appeared drunk when they approached them.

While the girl was being sexually assaulted by the two masked men, four more men approached the scene of the incident and joined the rapists. The six men then took turns gang-raping the college student while she was held at knifepoint.

The men had threatened the woman that they will murder her if she tried to escape. The couple managed to get out of the grips of the six men and narrated the horrific ordeal to their families. The girl was then taken to the hospital.

While speaking to the media house NDTV, a senior police officer from the area said, “The gang threatened the girl with a knife and took her to a dark area. They sexually assaulted her one after another.”

The police were quick to swing into action after the horrific incident in the Kancheepuram area. Five out of the six accused have been arrested in the gang rape case, while one accused remains absconding.

