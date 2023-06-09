Search icon
Delhi-NCR weather update: Hotter, drier days ahead, no heatwave predicted but…

Delhi is likely to witness clear skies with dry weather over the next few days, as per latest IMD forecast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Hotter days are incoming for Delhi NCR residents after light rains this week. As per the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to witness clear skies with dry weather over the next few days.

As per the latest weather update, the primary weather station of Delhi at Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 27.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is normal for this time of the year. IMD expects the maximum temperature to likely settle around 41 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency has not made any heatwave prediction for at least one week. However, heatwave-like conditions could be felt in isolated places in the national capital.

Delhi is likely to witness strong surface winds during the day. Very light rains towards night could provide some relief. A normal to below normal monsoon was predicted by the IMD for northwest India last month. This means there will be more days that are hot and dry.

Monsoon hit mainland India on Thursday as the onset over Kerala was declared by the IMD declaring a week after the usual date of June 1. A delay of 4 days had been predicted earlier but the monsoon was further delayed by the Arabian Sea cyclone. Monsoon winds reach Delhi around June 27 normally. 

(Inputs from PTI)

