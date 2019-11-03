Delhi-NCR pollution: 40% of citizens do not want to live in national capital, says survey

Only 14% of Delhi's people say that pollution had no effect on their health.

As people in the national capital continue to suffer from rising pollution, a survey revealed that 40% of the people residing in Delhi do not want to live in the capital due to poor air quality.

The survey also reveals that 16% of the people want to stay away from Delhi while the capital is reeling under poisonous air.

In this survey conducted on more than 17,000 people in Delhi-NCR, it has also been found that 13% of Delhi residents believe that they have no option but to face rising pollution levels.

31% of the people want to live in Delhi-NCR and prefer to protect themselves by wearing masks, using air purifiers, etc.

44% of the people stated that they are suffering a myriad problems due to air pollution, but they have not visited a doctor or a hospital.

33% of Delhiites say that at least one person in their family has gone to the hospital due to problems related to air pollution, while 29% said that they were in contact with the doctor since early Diwali celebrations. Only 14% of Delhi's people say that pollution had no effect on their health.

On Saturday, the Air Quality Index has risen up to '1600' mark at various places in Delhi. AQI was recorded at 1690 in Jahangirpuri, 1120 at Delhi airport, and 1974 in Noida.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar including in Noida have been shut till November 5 following deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5.

Meanwhile, poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi has forced Vistara to delay flights in Delhi. Air India diverted 12 of their flights due to bad weather.

On Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Delhi received mild spells of rain but there is no respite for Delhiites from the air pollution that has turned the national capital into a gas chamber.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

Also, the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.