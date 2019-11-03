Delhi-NCR pollution: 40% of citizens do not want to live in national capital, says survey

Headlines

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Manipur violence: Security beefed up across Mizoram ahead of state-wide protests on July 25

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Zee Media against Sucheta Dalal, Moneylife Digital

Meet Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana who bears an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR pollution: 40% of citizens do not want to live in national capital, says survey

Only 14% of Delhi's people say that pollution had no effect on their health.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2019, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As people in the national capital continue to suffer from rising pollution, a survey revealed that 40% of the people residing in Delhi do not want to live in the capital due to poor air quality.

The survey also reveals that 16% of the people want to stay away from Delhi while the capital is reeling under poisonous air.

In this survey conducted on more than 17,000 people in Delhi-NCR, it has also been found that 13% of Delhi residents believe that they have no option but to face rising pollution levels.

31% of the people want to live in Delhi-NCR and prefer to protect themselves by wearing masks, using air purifiers, etc.

44% of the people stated that they are suffering a myriad problems due to air pollution, but they have not visited a doctor or a hospital.

33% of Delhiites say that at least one person in their family has gone to the hospital due to problems related to air pollution, while 29% said that they were in contact with the doctor since early Diwali celebrations. Only 14% of Delhi's people say that pollution had no effect on their health.

On Saturday, the Air Quality Index has risen up to '1600' mark at various places in Delhi. AQI was recorded at 1690 in Jahangirpuri, 1120 at Delhi airport, and 1974 in Noida.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar including in Noida have been shut till November 5 following deteriorating air quality. The  Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5.

Meanwhile, poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi has forced Vistara to delay flights in Delhi. Air India diverted 12 of their flights due to bad weather.

On Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Delhi received mild spells of rain but there is no respite for Delhiites from the air pollution that has turned the national capital into a gas chamber.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

Also, the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority has declared a public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why are brain strokes rising among young people, and what can we do about it?

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's jaw-dropping workout in gym stuns internet, watch

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE