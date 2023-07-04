Search icon
India’s first Vedic theme park built with Rs 27 crore opens in Noida, check laser and sound show timings

A Vedic-themed laser show will also be held in the park for the enjoyment of the general public, and Vedic scenes have also been painted on the park's walls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

India's first Vedic theme park built with Rs 27 crore opens in Noida, check laser and sound show timings
Instagram screengrab: @whatshappening365

The first Vedic theme park in the nation has been opened in Noida. More than 50,000 plants that are referenced in Vedic literature are present at the Vedic theme park. The perfect blend of culture, amusement, and natural tranquilly may be found in this magnificent place. By going here, you can experience the history and spirit of our nation like never before. 

The theme park features passages from the Rig Veda, Atharva Veda, Yajur Veda, and Sama Veda and according to TOI's report, the development budget of the park was INR 27 crore. The park is located in Sector 78 of Noida. 

Ved Van Park: Timings, nearest metro station
To visit the Ved Van Park people can prefer the metros. The nearest metro station will be Sector 101 metro station and then 5 minutes walking distance from there to reach the park. One can visit any day from 8 am-9 pm. Visitors can also watch the laser and sound show at 7:45 pm. 

The region was formerly utilised as a trash yard, and soil compression was carried out to prepare it for park construction, according to Vandana Srivastava of the Noida Authority. Trees were then replanted after the soil was additionally disturbed to enhance the condition of the plants. 

The park is divided into seven zones named after the sages of the Vedic age like Kashyap, Bharadwaj, Gautam, Atri, Vasishtha, Vishvamitra, and Agastya. Information on the Indian sages and the holy scriptures are also displayed there. 

Laser and sound show:
A Vedic-themed laser show will also be held in the park for the enjoyment of the general public, and Vedic scenes have also been painted on the park's walls. 

Environmental view:
More than 50,000 plants, including neem, banyan, kalpavriksha, coconut, and other species described in Vedic literature, are also present in the park, according to the reports. 

Amphitheatre and Gym:
A solar-lit amphitheatre and outdoor gym have also been included in the park's construction. According to officials, the park will be used by those living in housing societies in sectors 74 to 79 as well as people from other adjacent communities.

