IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, Noida, Gurugram on these dates, check full weather forecast

A warning for heavy rains has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for 12 states. Check latest weather forecast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Representational Image

A warning for heavy rains has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for 12 states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Odisha, over the next five days. On Thursday, the monsoon pounded several regions of the nation. 

In various regions of Himachal Pradesh, rivers and streams are in spate as a result of the heavy rains. In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, two different lightning events resulted in the deaths of nine persons.

Delhi-NCR people are relieved from the oppressing heat since yesterday’s rainfall in the cities. The early showers caused a significant reduction in temperature, which was noted. 

According to reports, there won't be any change in the state's weather for the next four days, and it will also be a little bit humid. The Meteorological Department has also issued a Yellow Alert for rain till July 8. 

People are concerned about water logging in the capital, while water logging in various sections of Delhi is causing many issues as a result of heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Department, rain is possible in Delhi till July 11. 

Showers and heavy thunderstorm is expected this afternoon; otherwise, cloudy this morning with a t-storm in Uttar Pradesh. According to the weather forecast, it will rain in Noida and Ghaziabad between 11 am to approximately 5 pm. Rainfall is expected in Gurugram as well. 

According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, most of the eastern and northeastern regions of the country will face heavy to very heavy rains for the next five days. It includes the regions of Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Odisha and Bihar. Heavy rain alert has also been issued for five days in some areas of the western and northwestern states of Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

