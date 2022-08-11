COVID-19: Why has the Delhi government made wearing masks mandatory and punishable?

COVID-19: Delhi makes masks mandatory (File)

Delhi mask rule: The Delhi government has made wearing masks mandatory in public areas. Those seen without masks will be fined Rs 500. “Not wearing face masks/ cover in public places has been made an offense. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing face masks/ cover in all public places in Delhi," a senior officer said. However, the rule doesn't apply to those travelling in private vehicles. Occupants of a private car don't have to wear masks. The rule applies to cab drivers and passengers. Why masks are making a reentry into Delhi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called masks and social distancing the most important weapons against the coronavirus pandemic. However, over the last few months, with the coronavirus figures plummeting, people in the national capital have ditched masks and social distancing. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be clawing its way back to Delhi with skyrocketing daily positivity rates.

What is the Covid positivity rate?

The daily positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive every day against the total tests conducted. The daily positivity rate is one of the most prominent indicators of the prevalence of a virus surge in the population. During the second wave, thousands of people were being tested for the coronavirus every day and the positivity rate reached 30 percent.

What are Delhi's positivity rates?

Delhi's daily positivity over the last few weeks is a cause for concern. Normally, if the positivity rate is below 5 percent, the pandemic is believed to be under control. However, the national capital has been witnessing positivity rates in the excess of 10 percent for several days now, indicating the coronavirus is making a strong comeback in the lives of the people of the city.

On Thursday, Delhi logged over 2,146 coronavirus cases at a whopping positivity rate of 17.83 percent. These figures are the highest the capital has seen in the last six months. On February 13, Delhi reported 12 deaths and 2,495 new coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 15.41 percent.

Delhi logged 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday at a positivity rate of 17.84 percent.

Though the number of cases is still less compared to the second wave of the pandemic, the total number of tests being conducted is also proportionately low. Per the positivity rate, if one lakh tests are conducted in a day, the daily positivity would climb to a whopping 17,800 cases.

The Delhi government earlier this month appealed to the masses to not panic. This is because, despite the rising cases, hospitalizations haven't seen a drastic uptick.