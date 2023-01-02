'Head hangs in shame': Delhi LG VK Saxena on Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri woman death

Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident, saying she had issued a notice to the Delhi Police. (File)

New Delhi: Reacting to the death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for a few kilometers by the car that hit her scooter on Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he was aghast at the monstrous insensitivity shown by the perpetrators. The official said his head hangs in shame over the crime that took place in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri on the New Year Day. He said he had been monitoring the action of the police in the case.

"My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," tweeted the official on Sunday.

He appealed to the people to not resort to what he called opportunistic scavenging. He was apparently dissuading politicians to make it a political issue.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

The police said the woman was dragged on for kilometers by the occupants of the Maruti Baleno car. The woman was stuck in between the car and the road. Her clothes and even the skin of her back had come off.

She said the body of the woman was sans any clothes. She claimed the car was occupied by men in an inebriated state who hit her scooter.

She also questioned the police for not being able to stop such a ghastly crime.

"I want to ask, despite the girl being dragged for kilometres, no check post was able to catch anything. No one stopped those drunk people. This is a very scary and shocking incident," she said.

According to reports, the woman was the only earning member of her family.