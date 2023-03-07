Delhi-Haridwar-Dehradun Expressway's inauguration date, top speed revealed, travel time to be 2.5 hours

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will also ease traffic in Delhi and NCR.

The under-construction Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will cut short the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just 2.5 hours. This expressway will also decrease the time taken to travel from Delhi to Mussoorie and Rishikesh from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad.

The expressway will directly connect Delhi's Akshardham with Haridwar and Rishikesh. This expressway will pass through Baghpat, Shamli and Saharanpur as well. The Delhi-Haridwar distance will be covered in just two hours. The Delhi-Ghaziabad section of the expressway will have 12 lanes. The remaining expressway will have 6 lanes. Those who want to go to Dehradun can take the expressway from Akshardham and Geeta Colony. The Dehradun-Delhi expressway will also connect the Kundli-Palwal Expressway. The second section will connect the EPE junction with Saharanpur.

Four underpasses are also being built in Delhi. The top speed allowed on the expressway will be 120 km per hour.

The biggest question as to the expressway is when will it be opened for the masses. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently announced the date when it will be inaugurated. He said the expressway will be opened on January 1, 2024 for the public. He said the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will become as much as via an aeroplane.

He said 40 percent of the work has been completed. The expressway will be completely built by December, 2023.

Gadkari was recently in Rishikesh. He came via the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will also ease traffic in Delhi and NCR. Since the expressway will be 12 lanes till Ghaziabad, it will ease the daily traffic between the two cities. It will be a boon for those who travel daily from Ghaziabad to Delhi.