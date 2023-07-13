Delhi flood update: Yamuna to be at peak flow today, spills into Kashmere Gate, Ring road

The Yamuna River in Delhi is anticipated to flow at its highest level. The situation with the floods is being handled by the authorities.

The Yamuna River is anticipated to achieve its peak flow on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Delhi Railway Bridge site. This will result in a water level of roughly 208.30m, which is 2.97m above the danger level.

Following that, the Central Water Commission's (CWC) most recent estimate predicts that the water level would be constant for a few hours before progressively dropping starting at 2 p.m.

To discuss the flood situation, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena scheduled a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority for today. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, will also attend this meeting.

The Delhi Police implemented Section 144 CrPC in the nation's capital's flood-prone regions as a preventative measure. Rescue and rehabilitation teams are working to relocate folks who live in low-lying areas to safer areas in the meantime.

Why is the water level rising in Delhi’s Yamuna River?



Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and says that the reason behind the water level rising in Yamuna is because a high volume of water is being released from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

According to CWC, the Hathnikund Barrage's peak inflow on Tuesday morning was 3.59 lakh cusecs and lasted for two hours. At 3 pm on Wednesday, the inflow had gradually diminished to 1.30 lakh cusecs.

Now that the river has started overflowing, problems for the city's inhabitants are imminent. People moved to safer areas when water invaded the Monastery market at Kashmere Gate and Ring Road. The authorities placed sandbags to stop the water from flowing farther after the swelling Yamuna river entered Ring Road.

#WATCH | Delhi: Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/wgSNhB669c — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

About 16,564 persons have been relocated to safer locations. For awareness, evacuation, and rescue operations, 45 boats have been assigned to duty.