Headlines

School Holiday 2023: List of schools to remain shut due to flood alert in Delhi’s Yamuna River

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall forecast in UP, Himachal, Goa and other states, UTs over next 5 days

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to have romantic scenes in Jawan? Vignesh Shivan drops major hint

Delhi flood update: Yamuna to be at peak flow today, spills into Kashmere Gate, Ring road

Attention crypto investors! Important guidelines for ITR filing to avoid problems, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

9 times BTS' Jungkook inspired ARMY with these messages

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

New Parliament Inauguration: Shah Rukh Khan shares new building video, PM Modi reacts

France Riots | Ajit Pawar Joins NDA | 2 Colombian Airplanes Collide | Floods In Gujarat | News Wrap

DNA Analysis: Inside Pakistan's political turmoil, unmasking the current 'gang war'

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to have romantic scenes in Jawan? Vignesh Shivan drops major hint

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

HomeIndia

bollywood

Delhi flood update: Yamuna to be at peak flow today, spills into Kashmere Gate, Ring road

The Yamuna River in Delhi is anticipated to flow at its highest level. The situation with the floods is being handled by the authorities.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Yamuna River is anticipated to achieve its peak flow on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Delhi Railway Bridge site. This will result in a water level of roughly 208.30m, which is 2.97m above the danger level. 

Following that, the Central Water Commission's (CWC) most recent estimate predicts that the water level would be constant for a few hours before progressively dropping starting at 2 p.m.

To discuss the flood situation, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena scheduled a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority for today. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, will also attend this meeting.

The Delhi Police implemented Section 144 CrPC in the nation's capital's flood-prone regions as a preventative measure. Rescue and rehabilitation teams are working to relocate folks who live in low-lying areas to safer areas in the meantime.

Why is the water level rising in Delhi’s Yamuna River?

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and says that the reason behind the water level rising in Yamuna is because a high volume of water is being released from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

According to CWC, the Hathnikund Barrage's peak inflow on Tuesday morning was 3.59 lakh cusecs and lasted for two hours. At 3 pm on Wednesday, the inflow had gradually diminished to 1.30 lakh cusecs.

Now that the river has started overflowing, problems for the city's inhabitants are imminent. People moved to safer areas when water invaded the Monastery market at Kashmere Gate and Ring Road. The authorities placed sandbags to stop the water from flowing farther after the swelling Yamuna river entered Ring Road. 

About 16,564 persons have been relocated to safer locations. For awareness, evacuation, and rescue operations, 45 boats have been assigned to duty. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

Centre's new move to bring down tomato prices? Modi govt's major procurement plan from Maharashtra, Karnataka

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE