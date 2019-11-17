Delhi experiences slight improvement in air quality, AQI down from 'severe' to 'poor'

Yesterday, the AQI at certain places in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday improved from 'severe' to 'poor' category, providing some relief to the citizens of Delhi.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 221, falling from 'severe' to 'poor' category. Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 218 & PM 10 at 217, both in the 'poor' category in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

In the NCR region, the AQI was recorded at 221 (poor) in the Sector-62 area. The AQI was recorded at 301 in Gurugram's NISE Gwal Pahari area.

Yesterday, the AQI at certain places in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category.

The air quality index in Wazipur and Mundka were recorded at 437 and 458 (severe category) respectively.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10, both were at 500 (severe category), in the Lodhi road area.

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government over the increasing air pollution in the city. The court also noted that the Odd-Even scheme might not be the solution to curb air pollution.

The top court also asked the Centre to prepare a road map for the installation of air-purifying towers across the national capital to deal with the pollution crisis.

It also urged the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels and file a report on the same. The court also directed the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, and other civic bodies to co-operate with the monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of court orders

On November 14-15, all public schools in Delhi and Noida were closed in view of the pollution levels. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had also earlier ordered industries from using coal and other fuels. The hot mix plants were asked to remain closed till November 15.