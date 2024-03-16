Twitter
'This is a different India, seeks...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's perception on global stage

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says he often mulls quitting his 'crazy job,' but...

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal physically appears before court, gets bail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, appeared before a court in the national capital in the Enforcement Directorate summonses case. The city's Rouse Avenue Court later granted him bail.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, appeared before a court in the national capital in the Enforcement Directorate summonses case. The city's Rouse Avenue Court later granted him bail.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra also allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.

''Offence being bailable, accused Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail,'' it said.

The court further directed the ED to hand over documents related to the complaints to Kejriwal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed two complaints before the magisterial court, seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case.

