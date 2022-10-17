Search icon
Delhi excise policy case: AAP’s Sanjay Singh detained outside CBI headquarters amid Manish Sisodia’s questioning

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has been detained by the police outside the CBI headquarters as Manish Sisodia gets questioned by the agency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File photo)

Delhi Police on Monday detained Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other protesters outside the CBI headquarters here for alleged violation of prohibitory orders, officials said.

Singh and others were protesting outside the CBI office, where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being questioned by the agency in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital.

A senior police officer said AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been detained along with other protesters for unlawfully protesting at the CGO complex, where CrPC section 144 is in effect. Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

The federal probe agency had asked Sisodia to appear before it at its headquarters at 11 am on Monday.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said: "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

The Central Bureau of Investigation has questioned a number of people, including Indo Spirits owner Sameer Mahendru, Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Private Limited director Amit Arora and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.

