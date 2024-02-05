Twitter
Meet man who is set to invest Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to set up factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

EC directs political parties to refrain from using children in campaigning

Delhi court allows jailed Manish Sisodia to meet unwell wife once a week

Sisodia, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), submitted a request to the court seeking weekly custody parole to visit his wife.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, incarcerated for over a year in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam, has been granted permission by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court to meet his ailing wife and consult with doctors once a week. This respite comes after his previous custody parole during Diwali last November.

Sisodia, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), submitted a request to the court seeking weekly custody parole to visit his wife. Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on February 2, indicating that the first application pertains to regular bail (second bail application), while the second seeks custody parole for two days each week to attend to his ailing spouse.

The charges against Sisodia relate to his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise policy cases, with both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing charge sheets. The Supreme Court of India dismissed his bail petition on October 30, following previous rejections by the High Court and the trial court on May 30 of the preceding year.

Arrested by the CBI on February 26 and subsequently by the ED on March 9, Sisodia faces allegations from the latter claiming that his activities led to the generation of approximately ₹622 crore in proceeds of crime.

This development marks a legal and personal challenge for Sisodia, who continues to seek legal recourse amid the complexities of the case. The court's decision to grant him weekly custody parole reflects a balance between the legal proceedings and Sisodia's humanitarian concerns for his ailing wife. The case underscores the intersection of political figures with legal controversies and highlights the ongoing legal battles within India's political landscape.

 

 

