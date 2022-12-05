Search icon
Delhi building collapse: Caught on cam, 4-storey house comes crashing down; no casualties

The house located in north Delhi was reportedly empty and no casualties have been reported due to the structure's collapse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

Photo: Twitter Screengrab/ @ANI

CCTV footage emerged on Monday of a four-storey building collapsing in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar. The video of the incident was locally recorded and confirmed by the police. The house was reportedly empty and no casualties have been reported due to the structure coming down.

The video showed people walking in front of the building and the structure crumbling down in an instant moments after. A massive cloud of dust covered the area as the person shooting the video rushed for shelter.

 

 

Delhi Police reached the spot along with Fire Tender and ambulance as soon as information was received. It is unconfirmed what led the building to collapse and whether it was pre-planned. More information regarding the incident is awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

