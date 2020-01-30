Headlines

Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: Full list of AAP candidates

Here is the full list of AAP candidates for Delhi assembly elections:

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 05:15 PM IST

The campaigning for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections is in the full swing with the BJP and the Congress getting in full poll mode to wrest control of the national capital from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 

While the AAP is contesting on all 70 seats of the Delhi assembly, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral alliances with their respective allies from Bihar, considering a large chunk of voters in the capital come from the northern state. 

Among AAP's key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj. 

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively. 

Out of 70, 46 are sitting MLAs while 15 have been dropped. The party has not repeated its candidate on other nine seats. 

Five-time MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal, who joined the AAP only last week, will contest from Matia Mahal seat. Iqbal was elected from Matia Mahal for five consecutive terms before losing to AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan in 2015. Khan was made a minister in the AAP government in 2015 but was forced to quit after over corruption charges. 

Here is the full list of AAP candidates for Delhi assembly elections:

S.N. Assembly Constituency Candidate
1. Narela Sharad Chauhan
2. Burari Sanjeev Jha
3.  Timarpur Dilip Pandey
4. Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma
5. Badli Ajesh Yadav
6. Rithala Mahinder Goyal
7. Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar
8. Mundka Dharampal Lakra
9. Kirari Rituraj Jha
10. Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
11. Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen
12. Mangol Puri Rakhi Bidlan
13. Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
14. Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari
15. Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain
16. Tri Nagar Jitender Tomar
17. Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta
18. Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
19. Sadar Bazar Som Dutt
20. Chandni Chowk Parlad Singh Sawhney
21. Matia Mahal Shoaib lqbal
22. Ballimanm lmran Hussain
23. Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi
24. Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand
25. Mot Nagar Shiv Charan Goel
26. Madipur Girish Soni
27. Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela
28. Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon
29. Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh
30. Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi
31. Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav
32. Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan
33. Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra
34. Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav
35. Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot
36. Bijwasan BS Joon
37. Palam Bhavna Gaur
38. Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian
39. Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha
40. New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
41. Jangpura Praveen Kumar
42. Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal
43. Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti
44. RK Puram Parmila Tokas
45. Mehrauli Naresh Yadav
46. Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tamidar
47. Deoli Prakash Jarwal
48. Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt
49. Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya
50. Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj
51. Kalkaji Atishi
52. Tugalakabad Sabi Ram Pehlwan
53. Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji
54. Okhla Amanatullah Khan
55. Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
56. Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)
57. Patparganj Manish Sisodia
58. Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi
59. Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla
60. Krishna Nagar SK Bagga
61. Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
62. Shahdara Ram Niwas Goyal
63. Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam
64.  Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh
65. Seelampur Abdul Rehman
66. Ghonda SD Sharma
67. Babarpur Gopal Rai
68. Gukalpur Ch. Surendra Kumar
69. Mustafabad Haji Yunus
70. Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. 

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory. 

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.

