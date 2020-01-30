Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: Full list of AAP candidates

Here is the full list of AAP candidates for Delhi assembly elections:

The campaigning for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections is in the full swing with the BJP and the Congress getting in full poll mode to wrest control of the national capital from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While the AAP is contesting on all 70 seats of the Delhi assembly, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral alliances with their respective allies from Bihar, considering a large chunk of voters in the capital come from the northern state.

Among AAP's key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj.

AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.

Out of 70, 46 are sitting MLAs while 15 have been dropped. The party has not repeated its candidate on other nine seats.

Five-time MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal, who joined the AAP only last week, will contest from Matia Mahal seat. Iqbal was elected from Matia Mahal for five consecutive terms before losing to AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan in 2015. Khan was made a minister in the AAP government in 2015 but was forced to quit after over corruption charges.

Here is the full list of AAP candidates for Delhi assembly elections:

S.N. Assembly Constituency Candidate 1. Narela Sharad Chauhan 2. Burari Sanjeev Jha 3. Timarpur Dilip Pandey 4. Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma 5. Badli Ajesh Yadav 6. Rithala Mahinder Goyal 7. Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar 8. Mundka Dharampal Lakra 9. Kirari Rituraj Jha 10. Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat 11. Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen 12. Mangol Puri Rakhi Bidlan 13. Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala 14. Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari 15. Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain 16. Tri Nagar Jitender Tomar 17. Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta 18. Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi 19. Sadar Bazar Som Dutt 20. Chandni Chowk Parlad Singh Sawhney 21. Matia Mahal Shoaib lqbal 22. Ballimanm lmran Hussain 23. Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi 24. Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand 25. Mot Nagar Shiv Charan Goel 26. Madipur ​ Girish Soni 27. Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela 28. Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon 29. Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh 30. Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi 31. Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav 32. Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan 33. Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra 34. Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav 35. Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot 36. Bijwasan BS Joon 37. Palam Bhavna Gaur 38. Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian 39. Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha 40. New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal 41. Jangpura Praveen Kumar 42. Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal 43. Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti 44. RK Puram Parmila Tokas 45. Mehrauli Naresh Yadav 46. Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tamidar 47. Deoli Prakash Jarwal 48. Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt 49. Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya 50. Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj 51. Kalkaji Atishi 52. Tugalakabad Sabi Ram Pehlwan 53. Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji 54. Okhla Amanatullah Khan 55. Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia 56. Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) 57. Patparganj Manish Sisodia 58. Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi 59. Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla 60. Krishna Nagar SK Bagga 61. Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) 62. Shahdara Ram Niwas Goyal 63. Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam 64. Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh 65. Seelampur Abdul Rehman 66. Ghonda SD Sharma 67. Babarpur Gopal Rai 68. Gukalpur Ch. Surendra Kumar 69. Mustafabad Haji Yunus 70. Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.