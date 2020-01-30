Delhi Assembly Polls 2020: Full list of AAP candidates

cricket
Here is the full list of AAP candidates for Delhi assembly elections:
The campaigning for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections is in the full swing with the BJP and the Congress getting in full poll mode to wrest control of the national capital from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
While the AAP is contesting on all 70 seats of the Delhi assembly, the BJP and the Congress have entered into electoral alliances with their respective allies from Bihar, considering a large chunk of voters in the capital come from the northern state.
Among AAP's key candidates, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his current constituency of New Delhi while his deputy Manish Sisodia will again contest from Patparganj.
AAP's Lok Sabha candidates Dilip Pandey, Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been fielded from Timarpur, Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar, respectively.
Out of 70, 46 are sitting MLAs while 15 have been dropped. The party has not repeated its candidate on other nine seats.
Five-time MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal, who joined the AAP only last week, will contest from Matia Mahal seat. Iqbal was elected from Matia Mahal for five consecutive terms before losing to AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan in 2015. Khan was made a minister in the AAP government in 2015 but was forced to quit after over corruption charges.
|S.N.
|Assembly Constituency
|Candidate
|1.
|Narela
|Sharad Chauhan
|2.
|Burari
|Sanjeev Jha
|3.
|Timarpur
|Dilip Pandey
|4.
|Adarsh Nagar
|Pawan Sharma
|5.
|Badli
|Ajesh Yadav
|6.
|Rithala
|Mahinder Goyal
|7.
|Bawana
|Jai Bhagwan Upkar
|8.
|Mundka
|Dharampal Lakra
|9.
|Kirari
|Rituraj Jha
|10.
|Sultanpur Majra
|Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
|11.
|Nangloi Jat
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|12.
|Mangol Puri
|Rakhi Bidlan
|13.
|Rohini
|Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
|14.
|Shalimar Bagh
|Bandana Kumari
|15.
|Shakur Basti
|Satyendra Jain
|16.
|Tri Nagar
|Jitender Tomar
|17.
|Wazirpur
|Rajesh Gupta
|18.
|Model Town
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|19.
|Sadar Bazar
|Som Dutt
|20.
|Chandni Chowk
|Parlad Singh Sawhney
|21.
|Matia Mahal
|Shoaib lqbal
|22.
|Ballimanm
|lmran Hussain
|23.
|Karol Bagh
|Vishesh Ravi
|24.
|Patel Nagar
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|25.
|Mot Nagar
|Shiv Charan Goel
|26.
|Madipur
|Girish Soni
|27.
|Rajouri Garden
|Dhanwati Chandela
|28.
|Hari Nagar
|Rajkumari Dhillon
|29.
|Tilak Nagar
|Jarnail Singh
|30.
|Janakpuri
|Rajesh Rishi
|31.
|Vikaspuri
|Mahinder Yadav
|32.
|Uttam Nagar
|Naresh Balyan
|33.
|Dwarka
|Vinay Kumar Mishra
|34.
|Matiala
|Gulab Singh Yadav
|35.
|Najafgarh
|Kailash Gahlot
|36.
|Bijwasan
|BS Joon
|37.
|Palam
|Bhavna Gaur
|38.
|Delhi Cantonment
|Virender Singh Kadian
|39.
|Rajinder Nagar
|Raghav Chadha
|40.
|New Delhi
|Arvind Kejriwal
|41.
|Jangpura
|Praveen Kumar
|42.
|Kasturba Nagar
|Madan Lal
|43.
|Malviya Nagar
|Somnath Bharti
|44.
|RK Puram
|Parmila Tokas
|45.
|Mehrauli
|Naresh Yadav
|46.
|Chhatarpur
|Kartar Singh Tamidar
|47.
|Deoli
|Prakash Jarwal
|48.
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Ajay Dutt
|49.
|Sangam Vihar
|Dinesh Mohaniya
|50.
|Greater Kailash
|Saurabh Bharadwaj
|51.
|Kalkaji
|Atishi
|52.
|Tugalakabad
|Sabi Ram Pehlwan
|53.
|Badarpur
|Ram Singh Netaji
|54.
|Okhla
|Amanatullah Khan
|55.
|Trilokpuri
|Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
|56.
|Kondli
|Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)
|57.
|Patparganj
|Manish Sisodia
|58.
|Laxmi Nagar
|Nitin Tyagi
|59.
|Vishwas Nagar
|Deepak Singla
|60.
|Krishna Nagar
|SK Bagga
|61.
|Gandhi Nagar
|Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
|62.
|Shahdara
|Ram Niwas Goyal
|63.
|Seemapuri
|Rajendra Pal Gautam
|64.
|Rohtas Nagar
|Sarita Singh
|65.
|Seelampur
|Abdul Rehman
|66.
|Ghonda
|SD Sharma
|67.
|Babarpur
|Gopal Rai
|68.
|Gukalpur
|Ch. Surendra Kumar
|69.
|Mustafabad
|Haji Yunus
|70.
|Karawal Nagar
|Durgesh Pathak
Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.
The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.
The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.