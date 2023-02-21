Delhi Airport-New Delhi station in 15 minutes as airport metro's top speed to be increased

Delhi Metro news: New Delhi Railway Station is where people can get down and change for the airport line. (File)

The authorities are mulling to raise the speed of the Delhi Metro's airport line. If approved, the move will bring down the time taken to travel between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and New Delhi Railway Station.

Last year, the authorities had started the high speed trials on the 22-kilometer-long corridor. The Delhi metro rail safety commissioner will approve the speed after safety audit.

The Delhi Metro's airport line will be extended to Dwarka Sector 25 and India International Convention Centre.

Currently, the top speed of the Delhi Metro airport line is 80-85 km per hour. After this is approved, the speed will become 120 kilometers per hour.

After this, the distance between Terminal 3 and New Delhi Railway Station will become just 15 minutes.

It will also impact those travelling from Noida. The Noida Metro is mulling to join the New Delhi Metro Station with the Noida International Airport. The distance between Noida Airport and Delhi airport will be covered in a tad over 60 minutes.

The distance of the airport line will increase after Dwarka Sector 25 is joined with the line.