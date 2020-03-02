Death toll climbs to 46 in Delhi riots

The death toll in the communal violence that erupted in Northeast Delhi has risen to 46 after four bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday evening.

"Four bodies were brought to our hospital yesterday evening. An autopsy will be conducted today," Dr Meenakshi Bharadwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said.

As it stands, 38 deaths have been reported from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, 3 at Lok Nayak Hospital, 1 at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital, and 4 at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

On Sunday, four bodies were recovered from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of Northeast Delhi.

On the same day, Delhi police detained at least two persons for rumour-mongering in the city as unverified information regarding violence in different parts of the city spread on social media.

"Some people have been detained for rumour-mongering and cases are being registered against them. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and hate speech," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

ANI reported that two suspects had been apprehended and brought to a police station for further action for rumour-mongering.

"Do not believe in any rumours regarding incidents in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Hauz Rani or any other area. All officers are alert and patrolling and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours," DCP South Delhi said in a tweet.

Until now, 254 FIRs have been registered, including 41 cases under the Arms Act. 903 people have been either arrested or detained in connection with riots that erupted in the city.

Violence erupted in North-East Delhi after clashes broke out between anti-CAA and pro CAA groups. Several shops have been set ablaze and cases of stone-pelting and arson have been witnessed.

The clashes fanned out to Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi until Tuesday.