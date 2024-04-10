Twitter
Dausa constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Shillong Meghalaya Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Third lead Paritosh Tiwari plays transitioning female Noor in Ektaa Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee film

Dausa constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Dausa seat comprises 8 Assembly segments: Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa, and Lalsot.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:16 PM IST

Dausa is a district and a Rajasthani Lok Sabha seat. It is included in the division of Jaipur. The voting for the Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is set to take place on  April 19 (Phase 1).

The districts of Sawai Madhopur in the south, Karauli in the southeast, Bharatpur in the northeast, Alwar in the north, and Jaipur in the west encircle it.

The Dausa seat comprises 8 Assembly segments including Bassi, Chaksu, Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai, Dausa, and Lalsot. The constituency is an ST seat. The Congress party has won 11 of the 17 Lok Sabha elections and one Dausa by-election held since India's independence, while the BJP has won three of them.

The BJP, and the INC are the main parties in the constituency. In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Jaskaur Meena of the BJP became victorious from the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency, with 548733 votes, while Savita Meena of the INC received 470289 votes. By 78444 votes, Savita Meena was defeated.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP candidate Harish Chandra Meena from the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency got 315059 votes, while Dr. Kirodi Lal got 269655 votes. In 2014, the Dausa parliamentary constituency had 15,24100 registered voters.

