Cyclonic storm Asani alert: IMD issues rainfall warning for Odisha

File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneshwar has informed that the cyclonic storm – ‘Asani’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal has moved nearly northwestwards. According to records, the movement has taken place at a speed of 14 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered at 2:30 pm today.

The movement took place over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 88.4°E, about 560 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 470 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 850 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 930 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

Based on estimations, the storm might move northwestwards and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next six hours. Reports suggest that it might move northwestwards till May 10 evening and hit the Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts.

This might next move towards north-northeast and head to the Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

The warning issued by IMD currently is for three days from May 10.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha. Heavy rainfall might occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

The gale wind is likely to hit with a speed of 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9.

The sea condition may become high to very high over central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9. It is likely to be high to very high over the Westcentral and adjoining Northwest and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 10.

Following these concerns, the fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea over central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9 and May 10 and over the Northwest Bay of Bengal on May 10 to 12. Those who are out at sea shouldn’t return to coast by morning of May 10, 2022 and have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast from May 11 till further notice.

Meanwhile, all ports of Odisha have been warned to keep hoisted a Distant Warning Signal No.2 (DW-2).