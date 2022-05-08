J-K: Jashn-e-Eid musical event held in Srinagar’s Dal Lake

A ‘Jashn-e-Eid’ musical event was organised at Zabarwan park on the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar to provide a platform for youth to showcase their talent. The event was organised by a local entertainment group with support from the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. The main purpose of organising this musical event was to provide a platform for budding singers and musicians and also to make youth aware to stay away from drugs. Many local budding singers and musicians participated in the event. Several cultural programs including music, drama, and Kashmiri traditional ‘Rouf’ were performed at the valley. The audience wished for more such programs regularly.