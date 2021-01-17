COVID-19: Vaccination drive temporarily halted in this state, here's why

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was temporarily suspended in Maharashtra on Saturday and it is learnt that the drive will not resume in the state till January 18 (Monday) due to some technical issues with the CoWIN App.

According to Maharashtra state Health Department officials, the target of 4,000 could not be met on Saturday due to the technical fault in the app. It is to be noted that the COVID-19 vaccine will not be administered through the offline medium.

"While implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign today (January 16, 2021), it was noticed that technical problems were occurring in the CoWIN app. Efforts are being made by the Central Government to address this problem. Completely digital registration is mandatory when vaccinating. The government had allowed offline registration today due to a technical problem. However, the government has directed that all further entries be made through the app. In view of this, COVID-19 vaccination has been postponed for two days in Mumbai on Sunday 17th January 2021 and Monday 18th January 2021. Vaccination will resume as soon as the Covin app is undone," as per an official statement.

India started world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme on Saturday and accoridng to the data released by Union Health Ministry over 1.9 lakh people had received the first shots of the vaccine. The first day of COVID-19 vaccination in India saw 1,91,181 people take the shot, as against a target of inoculating three lakh people by the government.

"Serum Institute of India produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States/UTs. Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States. Total 3,351 sessions held across the country with both the vaccines," the ministry's official said.

While launching the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and appeal to the people to not fall for propaganda over vaccines, amid controversy over Covaxin, which has been cleared for emergency use while still in clinical trial. "The DGCI (Drugs Controller General of India) gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours," PM Modi said.