COVID-19 vaccination: Statewise list of target and achieved data on Day 1

India launched the biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme on Saturday. By evening, the Union Health Ministry brought out the data that over 1.6 lakh people had received the first shots of the vaccine. The first day of COVID-19 vaccination in India saw 1,91,181 people take the shot, as against a target of inoculating three lakh people by the government.

A total of 16,755 vaccinators were involved in organising COVID-19 vaccination sessions. The earlier number of 1,65,714 was recorded till 5:30 pm on Saturday. The shortfall is on account of vaccination being voluntary.

"Serum Institute of India produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States/UTs. Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States. Total 3,351 sessions held across the country with both the vaccines," the ministry's official said. The government also said that COVID-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1. No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far.

Covishield and Covaxin were given to doctors, nurses, other health workers directly linked to fighting the pandemic and those engaged in activity that has high risk of infection. The government decided which vaccine went where and people do not have the choice as to which of the two vaccines they want.

While launching the vaccination drive today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people should not fall for propaganda over vaccines, amid controversy over Covaxin, which has been cleared for emergency use while still in clinical trial. "The DGCI (Drugs Controller General of India) gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours," PM Modi said.

We bring before you a compilation of statewise vaccination target and how much was achieved on Day 1, as reported by NDTV.

COVID-19 vaccination data from some states

Overall - Target: 3 lakh Achieved: 1.91 lakh

Maharashtra - Target: 28,000 Achieved: 18,328

Gujarat - Target: 16,000 Achieved: 10,500

Delhi - Target: 8,100 Achieved: 4,319

Uttar Pradesh - Target: 31,700 Achieved: 21,291

Bihar - Target: 30,000 Achieved: 18,169

West Bengal - Target: 1,800 Achieved: 9,730

Tamil Nadu - Target: 16,600 Achieved: 2,945

Assam - Target: 6,499 Achieved: 3,528

Rajasthan - Target: 16,700 Achieved: 9,279

Karnataka - Target: 24,300 Achieved: 13,594

Telangana - Target: 13,900 Achieved: 4,200

Andhra Pradesh - Target: 33,200 Achieved: 18,412

Kerala - Target: 13,330 Achieved: 8,062

Madhya Pradesh - Target: 15,000 Achieved: 9,219

Punjab - Target: 5,900 Achieved: 1,319

Meanwhile, India has registered 13,560 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,05,42,841. Globally, more than 94 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be the second-most-affected nation globally.