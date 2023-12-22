Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

Apart from wearing masks, maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important.

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 Cases, wearing masks becomes mandatory in Hyderabad, the director issued a press release urging the public to exercise caution. The appeal emphasizes the need for vigilance, especially considering the recent surge in cases in neighboring states.

Hyderabad reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following four cases recorded the day before. The Telangana government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state regarding the new JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus and has also issued an advisory in this regard.

Covid Specific Guidelines and Recommendations

The press release specifies guidelines for various demographics:

1. The director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana has made wearing masks mandatory.

2. Pregnant women, older adults, and children under ten are recommended to restrict their outdoor activities unless required.

3. The working population is advised to use caution before leaving for work or performing necessary tasks because the 20 to 50 age group has a greater frequency of COVID-19 cases.

4. Maintaining a distance of more than 6 feet between individuals is considered essential.

5. People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID