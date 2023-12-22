Headlines

Isha Ambani may receive this huge Christmas gift, her Rs 800000 crore company to get…

Chennai man smashes 20 cars after quarrel with wife, details here

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

Salaar release, review live updates: Prashanth Neel's film releases, netizens call it Prabhas' 'greatest comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chennai man smashes 20 cars after quarrel with wife, details here

Isha Ambani may receive this huge Christmas gift, her Rs 800000 crore company to get…

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

11 Vitamin E-rich foods for healthy hair and glowing skin

9 motivational quotes by Raveena Tandon

Celebs at Anand Pandit's star-studded birthday bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

India's biggest flop actor, gave 20 flop films in 17 years, no solo hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's film opens less than Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, earns....

HomeIndia

India

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

Apart from wearing masks, maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the sudden surge in COVID-19 Cases, wearing masks becomes mandatory in Hyderabad, the director issued a press release urging the public to exercise caution. The appeal emphasizes the need for vigilance, especially considering the recent surge in cases in neighboring states.

Hyderabad reported six fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following four cases recorded the day before. The Telangana government has issued an alert to all hospitals in the state regarding the new JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus and has also issued an advisory in this regard.

Covid Specific Guidelines and Recommendations

The press release specifies guidelines for various demographics:

1. The director of Public Health and Family Welfare of Telangana has made wearing masks mandatory.

2.  Pregnant women, older adults, and children under ten are recommended to restrict their outdoor activities unless required.

3.  The working population is advised to use caution before leaving for work or performing necessary tasks because the 20 to 50 age group has a greater frequency of COVID-19 cases.

4. Maintaining a distance of more than 6 feet between individuals is considered essential.

5. People with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: India reports 21 cases of new Covid variant JN.1, is it threat to country?

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh shine as India beat South Africa by 78 runs, clinch series 2-1

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

COVID-19 variant JN.1: Delhi-NCR on toes after first case found in Ghaziabad, know how other states are faring

Viral video: Passenger's creative hammock attempt inside packed train ends in hilarious fall, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE