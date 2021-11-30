Lockdown in Karnataka? CM Basavaraj Bommai makes BIG statement as Omicron fear spreads

Headlines

Akshay Kumar says nobody would leave chance to interview Prime Minister, reacts to claims of promoting BJP in his films

This Bollywood star charges maximum money to perform at weddings, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ranveer, Deepika, Alia

Meet star who went from earning Rs 500 to Rs 200 crore per film, gave 25 hits before 30, once India's highest-paid actor

Cheapest foldable phone in Flipkart sale, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 available at Rs 11,699, check details

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan faces ED raids in money laundering case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar says nobody would leave chance to interview Prime Minister, reacts to claims of promoting BJP in his films

This Bollywood star charges maximum money to perform at weddings, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ranveer, Deepika, Alia

Meet star who went from earning Rs 500 to Rs 200 crore per film, gave 25 hits before 30, once India's highest-paid actor

8 home remedies to lower blood pressure without medication

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Meet star who went from earning Rs 500 to Rs 200 crore per film, gave 25 hits before 30, once India's highest-paid actor

Akshay Kumar says nobody would leave chance to interview Prime Minister, reacts to claims of promoting BJP in his films

'I am drowning and dying': Vijay Antony’s wife Fatima mourns daughter Meera's death, pens emotional note

HomeIndia

India

Lockdown in Karnataka? CM Basavaraj Bommai makes BIG statement as Omicron fear spreads

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also answered a question about a person who arrived from South Africa found to be having different symptoms.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 08:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday,  Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, amid the new COVID-19 variant Omicron fears, said that as of now, there was no proposal to impose lockdown in the state. CM Bommai said in a statement, "We have instructed for strict precautions at schools and colleges, but not to close them. There is no proposal to impose a lockdown." 

Addressing media persons in Davanagere, he urged the people not to panic about Omicron, the new strain of COVID-19, and strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the government. 

"Those arriving from the Omicron prevalent countries are being screened at the airports. They are being allowed into the cities only if found negative on testing. COVID-19 negative report had been made mandatory for students from Kerala who are studying in Karnataka and a second test is being done for them on the 7th day of the first negative report," Bommai said.

The state government is in constant consultation with experts and the Union government, and precautions are being taken according to their guidelines, he added.

On a question about a person who arrived from South Africa found to be having different symptoms, Bommai said, "The test report of the person has been sent for genome sequencing. The exact variant of the virus would be known from the genome sequencing report."

He also said that the state government is awaiting the instructions from the Centre on administering a booster dose of the vaccine. "Our concern is that it is already over 6 months since the health workers received two doses of the vaccine. We will act according to directions from the Centre," CM Bommai said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Claudia Goldin, US labour economist, wins Nobel Prize in Economics

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 2: Bhumi Pednekar film shows decent growth, earns Rs 1.40 crore

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan faces ED raids in money laundering case

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

Indira Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE