COVID-19: India witnesses 605 fresh cases, total COVID case tally stands at over 4.5 crore

India recorded 605 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the official data. The active cases have increased to 4,002, while the country's overall COVID case tally stands at over 4.5 crore (4,50,18,792). The death toll was recorded at 5,33,396 with four new deaths--two from Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Tripura--reported in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 4,44,81,341, an increase of 648 since Sunday morning.

In Kerala, a 70-year-old male with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and an 81-year-old male with T2DM and HTN, and in Karnataka, a 48-year-old male with CA and TB died, while one person in Tripura succumbed to COVID. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that 11,838 doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country till January 7.