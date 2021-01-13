COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes big announcement about vaccines - Details here

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday stated that he had appealed to the Central government to provide COVID-19 vaccine for free to all citizens of India. He also stated that if the Centre cannot provide the COVID-19 vaccine for free, then his administration would make all the necessary arrangements so that the people of Delhi get the vaccine for free.

“I request everyone to not spread misinformation about #CovidVaccine. I had appealed to the Central govt that COVID vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

In the first phase, in addition to Delhi, vaccines are being airlifted to Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. On the other hand, the vaccine will be sent directly to Mumbai via truck.

The government had announced on Saturday (January 9) that the vaccination program will start from January 16 across the country. In the first phase, it will be administered to health workers and frontline workers, whose estimated number is around 3 crore. After this, the vaccine will be given to people above the age of 50 years and then to those below the age of 50 who are suffering from serious illness. The number of such people is around 27 crores.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose, SII officials had said on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the first consignment of Covishield vaccine has reached Delhi from the Serum Institute of India in Pune. Three trucks left the institute early Tuesday morning for the Pune International Airport, which will be sent to different parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 11) announced that the Centre will bear the cost of vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers. The prime minister made the announcement during his meeting with chief ministers.

Referring to the issue of Covid-19 vaccine pricing, PM Modi said that the companies are likely to face some issues of pricing if state governments make their own purchases. "It is better a single agency takes the responsibility - like the central government - it will be better for the country," he added.

PM Modi said that after the first three crore vaccinations, he will sit again with the chief ministers to decide the next course of action.

The prime minister also said that those who will receive the vaccine will get a digital certificate. He noted that people should not fall prey to rumours regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.