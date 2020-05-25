Coronavirus cases in Gujarat near 15,000; 888 deaths so far

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread.

It is now increasingly becoming likely that India, although well into the fourth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown, is quickly becoming one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the world.

Over the major part of the last week, the country marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally. The single-highest jump in the virus figures was yesterday when as many as 6,767 new COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths were reported in the country in 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.38 lakh-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 4,000-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 50,000 positive cases of infection and more than 1,600 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has topped the 30,500-mark while the death toll is nearing the 1,000-mark as well. The city reported as many as 1,725 cases on Sunday alone.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

All domestic flights are also set to resume in India from today, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Monday, 25th May 2020:

22:15 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Karnataka: 51 discharges today, total discharges - 705. New cases - 93. Total Positive Cases - 2,182. Total Active Cases - 1,431. Today’s COVID-19 deaths - 02. Total COVID-19 Deaths - 44. Death of COVID-19 positive patient due to Non-COVID cause - 02.

20:30 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Gujarat: 405 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Total cases rose to 14,468 including 6,636 cured/discharged and 888 deaths.

18:45 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Tamil Nadu: 805 new cases and 7 deaths reported today, of which 549 cases are from Chennai. 407 patients were discharged today. The total number of positive cases in the state increased to 17,082.

17:30 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 14 new COVID-19 cases registered today. The total number of positive cases in the district surged to 359 out of which 119 are still active.



16:10 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Assam: 48 new confirmed cases today. Karimganj - 16, Lakhimpur - 8, Ghy Qrnt - 8, Cachar, Hailakandi - 4, South Salmara - 3, Nalbari - 2, and one each Morigaon / Goalpara. Total cases bow - 514. Recovered - 62. Active cases - 445. Death count - 4.

15:39 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

273 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. A number of active cases of #COVID19 rise to 2606 in Uttar Pradesh. 3581 people have been discharged from the disease while 165 deaths have been reported till date: State Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad

14:48 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Delhi’s case count rises up to 14053. Around 635 patients were reported in the last 24 hrs.

231 recovered today, a total of 6771 recovered.

Total deaths: 276.

Currently active cases -7006

Total Containment Zones as on date -88

13:50 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Delhi: Drivers of autos and e-rickshaws in the national capital are grappling to meet expenses amid #COVID lockdown. An e-rickshaw driver says, "The work is less, as well as there are not many passengers. Moreover, passenger limit prohibits us to generate profit in business".

13:02 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

2 persons in Dimapur & 1 in Kohima tested positive for #COVID19. We need to handle it with utmost care and responsibility. Necessary action of contact tracing & containment measures are being taken and situation closely monitored: Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland

13:00 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Karnataka: 69 new #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 12 noon today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2158, including 1433 active cases & 43 deaths (2 due to 'non-covid' cause): State Health Department

11:42 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

The number of #COVID19 cases rises to 2671 in Andhra Pradesh, with 44 fresh cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. Active cases and deaths stand at 767 and 56, respectively: Andhra Pradesh Health Department

11:37 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

When 60,000 people come into the state, then 300 more cases of #COVID19 are expected: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the spike in COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 427 out of which 363 cases are active, according to Sarma.

11:06 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 90 with 3 new zones added to the list; 41 zones de-contained

09:48 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

72 new COVID19 positive cases, no deaths reported in Rajasthan today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7100: State Health Department

09:06 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Highest ever spike of 6977 #COVID19 cases & 154 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged and 4021 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:45 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

One #COVID19 positive patient, a 73-year-old female with multiple organ disorder, passed away in Himachal Pradesh last night: Dr Janak Raj, Medical Superintendent, Indira Gandhi Medical College&Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla.

Total deaths in state due to #Coronavirus rise to 4.

07:11 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

US: Coronavirus death toll rises by 638, bringing the total number of lives lost to 97686, as per Johns Hopkins University: AFP news agency

07:00 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Indore: 56 more COVID19 cases reported in Indore yesterday. Total number of cases in the district is now at 3064, including 116 deaths

06:40 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Delhi Airport: Food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets open at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3 as domestic flight operations have resumed from today.

06:38 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in the state rises to 290 with 9 more deaths, including 3 each in Indore & Bhopal; tally 6,665 with 294 new cases; active cases 2,967.

06:34 IST Monday, 25 May 2020

Rajasthan: COVID-19 death toll in the state rises to 163 with 3 more fatalities; total cases 7,028 after 286 more people test positive; active cases 3,017. (PTI input)