Congress Sandesh Yatra: ‘SRK’ group culminates event in Bilaspur, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry give it a miss

The first phase of Congress's 'Jan Sandesh Yatra', an event jointly organised by Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry, ended with a rally in Bilaspur Haryana's Yamunanagar District on Monday. It was started in Hisar on January 17. However, in the 'SRK' group yatra, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary did not turn up. She was also absent from the events in Kaithal and Kurukshetra on Sunday. Congress general secretaries Selja and Surjewala addressed the gathering at different venues.

On the last day on February 5, the yatra started from Raipur Rani of Panchkula. It then reached Naraingarh of Ambala around 3 pm and ended in Bilaspur late Monday evening. All three places are under the Ambala Lok Sabha seat. The seat is Selja’s stronghold and was represented by her twice in the Lok Sabha. It is currently vacant after the demise of sitting BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria last year.

Apart from Selja and Surjewala, MLAs Pardeep Chaudhary, Shamsher Singh Gogi, Shalley Chaudhary, Renu Bala and others attended the yatra.