'Congress playing petty politics': Amit Shah on Sonia Gandhi's 'unplanned' lockdown comment

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, asking her not to 'play petty politics' as the nation battles with the coronavirus crisis after the latter criticised the Centre for the "unplanned manner" in which the lockdown was imposed.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically&globally. 130Cr Indians are united to defeat COVID19. Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Amit Shah said.

Moreover, other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress President Sonia Gandhi for her opinion at such an hour of crisis.

"I would urge Congress President Sonia Gandhi that it is not the occasion to create a political divide and do something which in a way seeks to bring political fissures to the common determination in the fight against COVID-19," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"I want to ask Sonia Gandhi ji, if her statement was meant for Punjab and Rajasthan governments, who had imposed lockdown prior to 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi? Did these state governments impose lockdown without preparation?" BJP President JP Nadda said.

Congress President made the statement while she was addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing."The 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India," Sonia Gandhi said.

"The way Lockdown was imposed by govt with few hours of prior information has created problems for common people. Lakhs of migrant workers were forced to return to their villages in the absence of transportation services. This has hurt many people," she added.

She termed the current coronavirus outbreak as an "unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis". "The magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi at Congress Working Committee meeting," Congress President said.

She also pointed out that the Center should ramp up testing for the virus, adding that doctors, nurses, and health care workers need more Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks.