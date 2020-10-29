CM Kejriwal to launch Green Delhi app today amid rising air pollution

The rising air pollution in Delhi has become a great concern for the state government, particularly during the winters when farmers of neighbouring states burn crop remains in their fields. This adds to the already poor air quality of the city.

The state government is therefore coming up with an app that will help allow users to make complaints about waste burning, industrial pollution and dust. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to launch the Green Delhi app at 12 noon on October 29.

Earlier, on Tuesday a meeting was held by Environment Minister Gopal Rai on the grievance redressal process related to the Green Delhi app.

The review meeting was attended by various departments of the Delhi government including Environment Department, Revenue Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Highways Authority of India and others.

"By using the Green Delhi app, people will be able to inform the government about complaints related to burning waste, industrial pollution, and dust...There will be a time limit for redressal of complaints received on the Green Delhi App," the government said after the review meeting.

According to the government, all departments will be connected with the app, and the complaints received will automatically be directed to the concerned department.

The app is based on a photo and video complaint which increases the Accountability of the officer. If the grievance is not resolved action will be initiated against the concerned officer, said the government.