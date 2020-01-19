CISF recovers foreign currency worth over Rs 39 lakh from three Chinese nationals at IGI airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday arrested three Chinese nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and seized the US $55,000 from their possession.

The value of the seized foreign currency is Rs 39 lakh in Indian currency.

CISF surveillance and Intelligence staff of IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of two foreign passengers in the check-in area of T3. On suspicion, both were diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking.

On screening of their handbags, a high volume of currency notes was noted. The message was passed to CISF personnel deployed in Security Hold Area (SHA) for the intensive screening of said foreign passengers and their handbags. During the Pre-Embarkation Security Check-in SHA of T3, 35000-USDs (20000 USDs + 15000 USDs, in denominations of 100 USD) were detected from their handbags.

On reviewing the CCTV footage, one more passenger was also seen accompanying them in the check-in area. He was located in the check-in area and a thorough search was carried out. On checking, 20,000-USDs (in the denomination of 100 USD) were recovered from his handbag.

They were not able to produce any valid documents to carry such an amount of foreign currency.

CISF spokesman Hemendra Singh that the names of the arrested accused are Fun Qingliang, Guan Jianhang, and He Wang.

They were arrested after the CISF team asked them about the foreign currency to which they couldn't give satisfactory answers.

The CISF handed over the three accused to a Customs Department team after a preliminary inquiry.