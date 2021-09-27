Headlines

India

Jharkhand: Chowmein seller wins Rs 57 lakh in fantasy cricket

Gopal, who sold chowmein for the last 10 years at Thana Chowk in Latehar, started building a team from the last IPL.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2021, 04:37 PM IST

How will you feel if you go to sleep at night by handing over all your worries and worries to God and when you wake up in the morning, you come to know that you have become a millionaire overnight? Obviously, when this happens, you will not be able to express your feelings in words. In fact, a similar incident came to the fore in the Latehar district of Jharkhand where a noodle seller became a lakhpati overnight.

Gopal, who sells Chowmein in the Chowk area of ​​the city, won Rs 57 lakh in a fantasy cricket game, and his life changed overnight. For the uninitiated, the participants who try their luck in fantasy cricket game have to choose the probable team before the start of the match. Points are given based on the performance of the players of that team, on the basis of which it is decided that how much amount you have won.

According to a news published in the newspaper 'Prabhat Khabar', Gopal Prasad, a chowmein seller, became popular in the entire locality by winning Rs 57 lakh. Just like Gopal, 55 lakh people were contenders in the competition in which he participated. In such a situation, Gopal had formed the team by investing only Rs 35 but he won Rs 57 lakh.

Gopal, who sold chowmein for the last 10 years at Thana Chowk in Latehar, started building a team from the last IPL.

He worked hard till yesterday and is now proud of his luck. He is getting a celebrity-like welcome in the locality. After winning the prize, there was a crowd of people congratulating Gopal in Chowmein's shop located at Thana Chowk. 

Gopal, who is fond of playing cricket since childhood, has a wife and two children. His father helps him in selling chowmein. Gopal told that he started making a team in Dream11 last year as an amateur. On receiving the prize money of Rs 57 lakh to Gopal, the station in charge Amit Kumar Gupta honoured him by presenting him a bouquet.

