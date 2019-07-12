Chinese men in civilian clothes show banners to villagers celebrating Dalai Lama's birthday

Chinese soldiers entered five km deep into the Indian territory at Demchok sector of Ladakh division in Jammu and Kashmir last week after some Tibetans hoisted their flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday, officials here said Friday.

Residents of Koyul village in Leh district along the Line of Actual Control were shown banners by Chinese "in civilian clothes" last week during their celebrations to mark the birthday of Dalai Lama, South Block sources said.



The sources said the Chinese, however, did not cross the LAC but showed banners that read "ban all activities to split Tibet".

Sources told Zee Media, 11 Chinese in 2 vehicles halted on their side close to LAC and were there for forty minutes. They say it could be a reaction to the Tibetan flag being waved in Koyul village near Demchok in Eastern Ladakh.

There is no commonly delineated Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas between India and China. From time to time, on account of differences in the perception of the LAC, situations have arisen on the ground that could have been avoided if we had a common perception of the LAC.

The government regularly takes up any transgression along the LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanisms including border personnel meetings, flag meetings, etc. These mechanisms have proved to be effective in management of India – China border areas.

India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in Dokalam.