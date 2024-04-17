Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

The Election Commission of India announced the final schedule for the voting and result of the Chennai North Lok Sabha election on March 16, which is set to be held later this year.

Chennai North constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai North Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Chennai North constituency will be held on April 19 ( Phase 1 ).

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.

In the 2024 candidates list for the Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency, notable contenders are Kalanidhi Veerasami representing the DMK, Royapuram Manohar from the AIDMK and Rc Paul Kanagaraj from BJP.



Chennai North Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from the DMK clinched victory in the Chennai North constituency. He garnered 590,986 votes, while his closest rival, Alagaapuram R. Mohanraj of the DMDK, secured 129,468 votes. Dr. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy emerged triumphant with an impressive margin of 461,518 votes.