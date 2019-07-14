Chandaraayan2 Livestream: How and where to watch ISRO's historic mission to the moons

The countdown began on Sunday morning for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite.

The country's second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the countdown started at 6.51 am Sunday.

Aimed at taking a giant leap in its space programme, India will launch its second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 onboard its heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MkIII, nicknamed Baahubali, from the spaceport, to land a rover near the unexplored Lunar Southern Pole.

You can watch the live telecast of the launch of ISRO's website and social networking channels.

Twitter- https://twitter.com/isro

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/ISRO/

YouTube- Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO

After a full dress rehearsal last week, the countdown for the mission commenced Sunday and scientists were involved in propellant filling, ISRO officials said.

The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover has been scheduled for 2.51 AM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

"The launch countdown of GSLV-MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 commenced today (Sunday) at 0651 hrs IST," ISRO said in its latest update Sunday.

The Chandrayaan-2 has 13 payloads in total with eight of them in the orbiter, three payloads in Vikram and two in Pragyan. Five payloads are from India, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Bulgaria.

Chandrayaan-2, which has home-grown technology, will explore a region of Moon where no mission has ever set foot. According to ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the landing site, at a latitude of about 70 degrees south, is the southernmost for any mission till date.

The spacecraft consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and it is expected to land on Moon's south polar region on September 6 or 7 this year.It will be the first Indian expedition to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to carry out a soft landing on Moon.

About 16 minutes after the lift-off, the GSLV MkIII will inject Chandrayan-2 into 170 x 40400 kms Earth orbit.

#ISROMissions The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan-2 commenced today at 0651 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 0251Hrs IST on July 15th. More updates to follow... — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Take a glimpse of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter in clean room. It carries 8 scientific payloads for mapping lunar surface and to study moon's atmosphere pic.twitter.com/IRYiTqRqcZ — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Tune in as India takes a giant leap to where no country has gone before –– the Moon’s south polar region. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/k0REBWpYvh — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Here's a shot of the Pragyan Rover on the ramp of the Vikram Lander in clean room, prior to its integration with the launch vehicle. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/sMZ8enBSld — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

12 hours to go...For the launch of #Chandrayaan2 onboard #GSLVMkIII-M1 Stay tuned for more updates... pic.twitter.com/yEmkmaJ9a1 — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

Mylswamy Annadurai, Project Director of Chandrayaan-1, told ANI, "The data showed evidence for water in the exosphere of Moon, on the surface of Moon and also sub-surface and it triggered back to the Moon slogan. The South Pole is more of a resourceful place in case man has to land in future." On the significance of the expedition, he said, "From a scientific point of view, there are also craters which have gone very deep into Moon and that will tell about possible origin and evolution of the solar system."

