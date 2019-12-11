Centre to move paramilitary forces from J&K to Assam

The central government has already ordered the induction of ten companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to the state of Assam, in view of the rising unrest in the region against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). The paramilitary forces are to be transferred from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), where the law and order situation, according to the Centre, has improved by now.

The Centre plans to transfer as many as 20 companies of CRPF personnel to Assam, for the convenience of which a special train has also been arranged at Dimapur. According to a document accessed by news agency ANI, it seems that the Centre considers the situation in Assam considerably grave, since it that it has cancelled the induction of the CRPF companies to Manipur and directed them to Assam instead.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled the order of induction of seven CRPF Companies Companies to Manipur on the operational ground and these Companies should be released to the Government of Assam for Law and Order duty on the arrival of the special train at Dimapur," an official communication accessed by ANI stated.

Massive protests erupted in Assam after Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on late Monday night with 311 MPs voting in favour and 80 against it.

The protests are being carried out by All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in Dibrugarh and North East Students' Organisation (NESO) which also called for a 12-hour bandh in Guwahati.

After hours of debate and high drama, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on late Monday night. The Bill was introduced in the Lower House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who point by point explained and exerted upon the importance of the Bill and its requirement in the country.

Several members of the opposition said that Bill was against the minorities, however, rebutting to opposition's claim, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was not against the minorities and nighter it was a political move.

The Bill proposes to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. It was discussed amid huge uproar from Opposition parties and protests in northeast states. The Bill was now be tabled in Rajya Sabha to get its nod.