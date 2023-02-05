Centre notifies appointment of 5 new Supreme Court judges, know who they are

The five new judges appointed to the Supreme Court on Saturday will take the oath of office at 10.30 am on February 6, sources in the apex court said. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will administer the oath to the five judges in a ceremony on the top court premises, they said.

The new judges’ names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13, 2022.

Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to announce the appointment of

Justice Pankaj Mithal- Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court Justice Sanjay Karol- Chief Justice, Patna High Court Justice P V Sanjay Kumar- Chief Justice, Manipur High Court Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah- Patna High Court Justice Manoj Misra- Allahabad High Court apex court judge

1. Justice Pankaj Mithal:

He was born on June 17, 1961, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh in a family of lawyers. He formerly served as Chief Justice of the High Courts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Allahabad High Court is his parent High Court. He is currently the Rajasthan High Court's Chief Justice.

2. Justice Sanjay Karol:

Born on 23 August 1961, in the Himalayan foothills of Shimla, he started his practice in the high court and supreme court as well. He is currently a chief justice of the Patna High Court. Earlier he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura. He was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

3. Justice PV Sanjay Kumar:

Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar is an Indian judge born on 14 August 1963. In August 1988, Justice Kumar applied to join the Andhra Pradesh Bar Council. He served as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Courts in the past and is currently the Manipur High Court's Chief Justice.

4. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah:

Born on 11 May 1963, he was appointed a judge of the Patna High Court in 2011, and in 2021 he was moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Later, in June 2022, he was returned to the Patna High Court. He is currently a judge of the Patna High Court.

5. Justice Manoj Misra:

Manoj Misra is an Indian judge born on 2nd June 1965. He currently serves as a judge on India's Supreme Court. He served as an Allahabad High Court judge. He worked in the Allahabad High Court's civil, revenue, criminal, and constitutional divisions.